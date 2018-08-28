STEVENSVILLE — Shawn Royal Stewart, loving father, husband, brother and son passed away Aug. 23, 2018.
Shawn was born Aug. 1, 1974 in Fort Collins, Colorado. About a year later the family moved to Wyoming where they would reside for the next 18 years. Shawn graduated from Worland H.S. attended N.W. Community College and later U of M. Shawn loved the outdoors and hunting to the extent he had the nickname "camo." In his youth he won several archery awards competing against adults twice his age. He was a hunter’s education instructor for 15 plus years as well as a certified firearms instructor.
In 2000 Shawn decided on a career in law enforcement as a detention officer with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Dept. As with everything in his life he took this on full throttle, rising through the department as shift sergeant, leader of the detention response team, (DRT) a position that requires bringing order out of disorder immediately. Something that that he not only enjoyed but excelled at with his team!! Later, Shawn was in charge of transport for the detention facility. This involves working and interacting with law enforcement agencies within the state and at times throughout the country. Very personable and friendly, Shawn could put a smile on your face within a few moments of meeting him.
This may be one of the many reasons that Shawn earned another nickname that stuck with detention staff, "STEWIE". He worked with the Law Enforcement Youth Camp for several years. He was the camp director in 2016 and 2017. Shawn absolutely enjoyed working with the kids and giving anyone a ride in the Banana Boat.
Shawn also took pleasure in riding his Vulcan motorcycle even when weather conditions weren't the best for doing so.
Shawn accomplished so much in a short time and was destined to do so much more. In typical Stewie fashion he would say it was "easy peasy". It was not easy, it was hard work and determination!
In 2011 Shawn married Brenda Holley. In addition to his new bride Shawn immediately became a family man and loving, caring father to Christopher and Troy. The family enjoyed taking trips to the Pacific coast which they did often.
Shawn was preceded in death by his brother Chad. Shawn is survived by his parents Ron and Caren Stewart, (Lolo), his wife Brenda and sons Christopher and Troy, (Stevensville} and Kim Stewart Henson, (Fox Island, Washington), Brooklynn Henson, Caleb Stewart and several aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces.
Pallbearers are Chris Hilmer, Pat Tverra, Jen Tverra, Brandon Larocque, Craig Mueller and James Barnt.
Honorary pallbearers are Shawn's sons Christopher and Troy and the MANY law enforcement personnel who worked with Shawn throughout his career.
Visitation will be Friday Aug. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Whitesitt Funeral Home in Stevensville. Funeral services will be held Sept. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Florence Carlton Community Church with Reverend Gary Evans officiating. Interment will take place at the Florence Carlton Cemetery with the Missoula Police Dept. providing honor guard detail. A reception will follow the services at the family home in Stevensville.
The family suggests that memorials be made to the Law Enforcement Youth Camp, Lt. Rodrick or Sgt. Tverra, Missoula County Detention Facility, 2340 Mullan Rd, Missoula MT 59808. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.