Shawn Sheridan

Shawn Sheridan, 57, passed away from a fatal heart attack the morning of April 20, 2023 in Tucson, AZ.

Shawn was born August 11, 1965 in Eugene, OR to Dick and Marilyn Sheridan. The family later moved to Missoula, where Shawn attended Lewis & Clark Elementary and graduated from Sentinel High School.

Shawn enjoyed many beautiful Montana summer days, spending his youth fishing on Rock Creek and visiting area hot springs with his family, later enjoying his teenage years recreating on the Blackfoot. Many nights were spent cruising Higgins Avenue with his friends in his Plymouth Arrow or his mother's Fiero.

Following graduation, he joined the Marines, serving our country for six years and meeting and marrying his wife Val. Their son, Jake, was his pride and joy. After settling in the Seattle area, Shawn continued a life of service as a Drug Task Force Detective with the King County Sheriff's Department. He loved the camaraderie with his team, making the county a better place, and the fact that no two days were the same.

Shawn had a deep love for the Pacific Northwest and Montana and, following retirement, returned home to Missoula for a number of years before settling down in Tucson, AZ. Regardless of his location, he loved taking long drives to feel a more connected to the world and the cities he lived in. An avid gamer, he enjoyed a rousing game of Warcraft with his clan, which provided connections with his found online family.

Shawn is survived by his beloved son Jake (Avery) and his sister Audrey. He is preceded in death by his father (Dick), mother (Marilyn), stepfather (Dan Cox).

A Celebration of Shawn's Life is planned for Friday, June 2nd at Missoula County Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Shawn's name to the Wounded Warrior Project.