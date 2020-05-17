× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Sheila Marie Evjen, 76, of Missoula, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the family home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on February 25, 1944, in Carrington, North Dakota, to Catherine and Ralph Vollmers.

On Oct. 9, 1965 she married RD Evjen in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. In 1968 they welcomed a son, Mike and two years later the birth of their daughter, Kathy, made the family complete. Following the birth of Kathy, she became a full-time homemaker and partner with RD in the family business. Together they owned and operated Missoula Drywall until their retirement in 2012.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and Flathead Lake, bowling in her weekly league, Christmas and spending time with her grandchildren; Ryan, Tia and Sydney. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. Nothing could keep her from attending any of their school functions, sporting events, or special occasions.

Her infectious smile along with her caring and loving heart will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents and step-father, Bud Sorvik.