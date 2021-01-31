RONAN - Sheila Schmitz Conner was born May 24, 1953, to Phillip and Florence Schmitz and joined siblings Cherryl, Dee, Phil (Butch) & Barb. She attended schools at Villa Ursula in St. Ignatius & Ronan graduating from Ronan High in 1971. Sheila continued her education at Montana State University in Bozeman and Eastern in Billings, graduating from Eastern Montana University with a degree in special education.

She loved working with children with learning challenges, since she had dyslexia and Mrs. Mercedes LeDesky helped her overcome it in the first grade. Sheila spent the majority of her career in Ronan and Pablo Elementary Schools working with preschool, pre-first, resource room & multiple challenged classrooms. She retired from teaching in 2013 but loved seeing her kids around town and at events.

After Sheila retired, she volunteered at Ronan Bread Basket where she helped sort, collect & distribute food and also served on the Board of Directors. She also volunteered as a driver (Driving Miss Daisy) for Lake County Council on Aging. She also volunteered for the Cancer Support Group a number of years at both St. Luke and St. Joseph hospitals.