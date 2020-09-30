FLORENCE — Sheldon Delain Leonard, of Florence, passed into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Sept. 26, 2020, surrounded by all of his children. Sheldon was born on Aug. 2, 1955, in Des Moines, Iowa, to his parents Albert and Elva Leonard, who preceded him in death. He was the fourth of five boys. He graduated from Polk City High School in 1973, where he met his beloved wife and eternal partner, Deborah. They soon moved to Montana where they would settle down and build a beautiful home and raise their five children.

Sheldon had a love for life and people. He had a passion for old tractors, hunting, fishing, traveling, and finding new adventures. His joy and pride were his children and grandchildren and teaching them hunting, fishing, shooting and sharing his love for the outdoors.

Sheldon was reunited with his beloved wife, Deborah Leonard, who preceded him in death. Their legacy included five children and 12 grandchildren: Patricia Leonard (Chris Valdez) of Ogden, Utah, Danny (Julie) Leonard of Zanesville, Ohio, grandchildren Myles, Dylann, Ellee Jo, Mattrick and Glenn; Brian (Holly) Leonard of Helena, grandchildren Clayton and Tegan; Elva Leonard (Radley Clark) of Helena, grandchildren Kyle and Peytan; Albert (Sheni) Leonard of Florence, grandchildren Hazel, Kale, and Jewelletta. He is also survived by his brother, Farrell Leonard of Surprise, Arizona.