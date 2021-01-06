MISSOULA — Sheridan “Shel” Codman, 80, of Stevensville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

Shel was born Jan. 20, 1940, in Glens Falls, New York. He loved golf, both playing and watching, road trips and telling stories.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, daughter Carmen (Kyle) Roberts, and two sons Wil (Kim) Codman and Michael (Colleen) Codman. Shel was the proud grandfather to seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Shel was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all.

A celebration of life service will be held later in the summer of 2021 at the Frenchtown Golf Course. Memorial donations may be made to the Victor Senior Center, PO Box 35, Victor, MT 59875.