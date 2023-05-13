Sherry Louise Gray

Sherry Louise Gray, 77, of Alberton, MT passed away on August 07, 2022 at home surrounded by her close family and friends.

Sherry loved animals, family and kids. She worked as a rancher, backtagger for the Stockyards and for many years with the YMCA in Missoula, touching many different lives. Sherry had a big heart for kids. She would open her home and help care for kids in need. Sherry helped with 4H children, handicapped children and most of all loved introducing them to horses and teaching them to ride. Sherry's Dinners and Pies will be missed by all family and friends.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents Irma Platter & Warren Horne, siblings, and her husband Baron (Skip) Gray. She is survived by her life partner Dave O'hern, her son Lance Gray, her daughter Tawney Gray, her sisters Cora Horne, Billy Horne, Gerry White, her brother Pat Horne and her beloved grandchildren Michael Gray and Amanda Gray.

There will be a pot-luck Celebration of Life for Sherry that will be held at the Alberton Senior Center in Alberton MT on May 20, 2023, from 11 am to 3 pm.