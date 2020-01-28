MISSOULA — Sherryl Burditt, 65, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital of an unexpected brain aneurysm.
She was born Sept. 18, 1954, in Hamilton to Caroline Mendes. She had a love for her gardens, landscaping, and interior design. But more importantly were her children, grand-children, and great granddaughter.
Ever for the support of her children, whether going to sporting events or other interests, she took pride in her children’s hobbies and activities.
She worked for the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation for 27 years and looked forward to retiring in September as Senior Accountant. She was admired by many co-workers for her mentorship and drive to do what was best for the RMEF.
She was always one to help wherever needed and held her family and friends in high regard. She also enjoyed her annual trips to new places around the world with her best friends, the travelers club.
You have free articles remaining.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Burditt; her brother, Ray Stuart; and her grandson Jacob Burditt.
She is survived by her two sons; Rich Burditt and wife Tina as well as Matt Burditt; one daughter; Alesha Loken; her grandchildren, Conner, Simonne, Cash, and Hendrick and great granddaughter, Aurora; her mother, Caroline Mendes; siblings, Ruth Hyatt, Clyde Trueax, Larry Stuart, and Rodney Stuart, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home with a potluck reception to follow at her house.
Condolences can be left at gardencityfh.com