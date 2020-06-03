Sheyla West Keefe

Sheyla was a master gardener who contributed literal tons of food to local food banks, PEO Sister who worked tirelessly to provide scholarships to young women, and avid quilter who producing numerous projects for Valor Quilts for Vets, an organization recognizing the families of fallen veterans. You can see her work hanging at the Missoula Veteran’s Cemetery, where she will also be reunited with John on August 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM. All are welcome to attend services, but there will not be a reception out of an abundance of caution for those who would have attended. The family asks that you remember Sheyla by working through something you’ve put off, especially if it’s difficult. Struggle forward, and smile.