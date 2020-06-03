Sheyla West Keefe

MERIDIAN — Sheyla Florence West Keefe passed away in Meridian, Idaho on April 18, 2020. Despite her long struggle with lung disease, she remained strong and independent to the end. Even on hospice care, she never lost her sweet, gentle attitude. She is survived by her sons, daughter, niece, nephew, cousins, her wonderful neighbors, whom she considered family, and the many quilters who she admired.
Born and raised in Denver, Colorado on March 24, 1943 to George and Rotha McNeill, Sheyla was a shining example for those looking to overcome adversity and find success through sheer will and determination. Achieving a Nursing degree from Johns Hopkins University, she worked in that field for two years before finishing her Bachelor’s degree at the University of Colorado. Shortly after, she married Army Captain Dennis West, and supported him through a PHD program in Oregon, where they remained, and where Sheyla worked in hospitals all over the region.
Following Dennis’s death in 1980, Sheyla returned to Colorado, and eventually found herself in Seattle, Washington where she earned a Masters of Laboratory Medicine in Microbiology and worked in the Genetics Lab as DNA Lab Director at the University of Washington. Those of you using Ancestry or 23andMe benefit today from her extensive work on the Human Genome project, something she was always proud of. Here she met and married Marine Corps Colonel John Keefe, and they were happily together for nearly 25 years, retiring in Missoula, where they could be closer to nature.
Sheyla was a master gardener who contributed literal tons of food to local food banks, PEO Sister who worked tirelessly to provide scholarships to young women, and avid quilter who producing numerous projects for Valor Quilts for Vets, an organization recognizing the families of fallen veterans. You can see her work hanging at the Missoula Veteran’s Cemetery, where she will also be reunited with John on August 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM. All are welcome to attend services, but there will not be a reception out of an abundance of caution for those who would have attended. The family asks that you remember Sheyla by working through something you’ve put off, especially if it’s difficult. Struggle forward, and smile.
