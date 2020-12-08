FLORENCE - Shirley Ann Merritt Hayes of Florence was born April 1, 1926 in Helena, the daughter of the late Clif R and Emmelen Lambrecht Merritt.

She was educated in Helena and married George E. Hurrie in 1962. Two children were born to them, Karen Sue Erickson of Florence and Michael J. Hurrie of Florida. Shirley and George were divorced in 1962.

Shirley married Gerald W. “Jerry” Hayes on May 19, 1972. She began working for Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph in 1962 in Helena, Billings and Missoula in the Engineering Dept. She left work in 1976. The family moved to Victor where she began her years of building and gardening for their future homes. They moved to Hamilton in 1996. The couple enjoyed traveling with the Telephone Family Campers in their motor home. She enjoyed landscaping, gardening, and their dogs. Above all she loved her family.

Survivors include her daughter, Karen Erickson; son, Michael Hurrie; step-daughter, Susan (David) Little of Spokane; step-son, Steven (Judy) Hayes of Missoula; step-son, Jon (Amy) Hayes of Plains; grandchildren, Emmy Erickson and spouse Kourtney Grinstead, Alex Hayes, Molly (Scott) Hayes Stank, Haley Hayes; brother-in-law, Skip Hayes of Helmville and numerous nieces and nephews.