MISSOULA — Shirley Ann (Spang) Boucher passed away at The Village Senior Residence in Missoula on Sept. 27, 2019.
Shirley was born in Lame Deer to James Posey Spang and Nina Dawson Spang on May 19, 1928. She was the second of five children and lived in Lame Deer, on the Cheyenne Reservation. Her family eventually moved to Dixon where she graduated from high school.
She married Joseph Ducharme in St. Ignatius in 1947 and had four children. She was divorced and subsequently married Byers Thompson in 1952 and had three more children. She later divorced and married Victor L. Boucher in Hawthorne, California, on March 26, 1976. Victor passed away on Oct. 2, 2010, in Missoula.
Shirley worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses in Missoula. She also enjoyed music and produced/directed several plays and musicals in and around the Florence community. Her love of writing led her to author the weekly column “Snapshots from Life” for the Big Horn County News in Hardin. She also wrote and published three books dealing with stories and genealogy of her family.
Shirley is survived by her brother Dennis Spang, her sister Doris Spang, five daughters — Penny Erickson (Don), Candy Palmer, Sandy Drake (Dean), Patricia McCormick (Mike), and Kelly Gieser (Gordon) and two sons, Keith Ducharme (Jennifer), and Mike Thompson. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren.
Shirley was preceded in death by her father James Posey Spang and her mother Nina Dawson Spang, her husband Victor Boucher, her brother James Spang and her sister Rita Schurman.
Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Mission Parish in Stevensville on Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. with interment at the Hamilton Riverview Cemetery to follow.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Whitesitt Funeral Home, Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.
