MISSOULA — Shirley Anne Lee Schottelkorb passed away on April 1, 2020 at The Village. She was 91. She was the only child of Ruth (Dare) and Ross Lee, born on June 18,1928 in Billings. She grew up in Roundup, and attended Roundup Elementary School through 4th grade. She moved with her parents to Missoula in 1938. She was a daddy’s girl, whose daddy died when she was 11. In her sadness, she formed deep friendships with a small group of girlfriends who remained close, lifelong friends. She attended Lowell School, Missoula County High School, and Montana State University (now U of M). Shirley was well liked in high school and involved in Rainbow Girls, church and government. However, her absolutely favorite activity in high school was playing baritone in the MCHS band and pep band. Her first job was at Heinrich Flowers, which inspired her love of gardening. She later worked as a secretary at U of M and the Bureau of Public Roads. Shirley was a long time member of First Baptist Church (now River Valley Church), and served 40 years in church financial positions as clerk, financial secretary and treasurer.

She caught the eye of a handsome WW2 combat pilot, Bob Schottelkorb, at a New Year’s Eve party in 1946, who was attracted to her shy smile and genuine kindness. The two married in 1948, one week after her 20th birthday. The marriage lasted 70 years until Bob’s passing in 2018. Bob and Shirley lived for several years in Hamilton, where she worked as a secretary for Rocky Mountain Laboratory. The joy of Shirley’s first pregnancy changed to fear with the diagnosis of polio during her eighth month of pregnancy. She was treated in St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, which included a period of isolation, the birth of a healthy baby boy named Billy and months of physical therapy. Her growing baby provided strength training and motivation to regain muscle use. With rehabilitation, Shirley was able to progress from paralyzed arms and legs to full arm use and partial leg use. She considered herself one of the lucky ones! In 1956, Bob and Shirley moved back to Missoula just before the birth of their second child, Bette. Then four years later their family was completed with the birth of their third child, Bobbi Ann. Bob was owner and manager of Culligan Water Conditioning of Missoula and Shirley worked as office manager, a job she continued for four subsequent owners.