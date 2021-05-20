Shirley Braxton
A Celebration of Life for Shirley Braxton, 1929-2020, will be held Tuesday, May 25, at the Meadowlark Pavilion, Fort Missoula. Gathering at 6 pm, Service at 6:30. RSVP to sopmargie@gmail.com. BYOFood, dessert and beverage provided.
