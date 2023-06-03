Shirley D. Seman (Erlandson)

Shirley D. Seman (Erlandson), 80, of Hamilton, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, in her home while under the care of Bitterroot Hospice. She was born November 2, 1942, in Denton, Montana, the daughter of the late Orville and Fern (Runyan) Erlandson.

Shirley was raised in Winifred, MT where she had wonderful childhood adventures, such as swimming in Dog Creek in the summer and skating on Stafford's Dam in the winter. She spent her high school years as a cheerleader for the Winifred Red Raiders and graduated with honors in 1960. She wanted to go to college and said she had three career choices: a teacher, a nurse, or a secretary. She chose to be a teacher and obtained a two year provisional teaching certificate from Eastern Montana College. She took her first teaching job at age 19 in Wolf Point, MT.

After one year in Wolf Point, she took a job in Denton, MT where she met her future husband, Arlen Seman, who was also a teacher. They married in 1964 and moved to Hamilton where Shirley taught 6th grade at Westview Jr. High and Arlen taught high school.

After deciding to raise a family, she opened her own preschool and later she attended University of Montana, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Education. In 1980, she was hired in Corvallis as a 4th grade teacher and went on to teach 2nd grade as well. She loved teaching and said it never seemed like work to her. She taught there for 24 years, retiring in 2004.

She is survived by her husband, Arlen, of Hamilton; 2 children, Jeff and wife Tracy and their children, Cameron and Taylor, of Anthem, AZ, and Kelly and husband Chad Ewalt and their son, Dawson, of Columbia Falls, MT. She is also survived by her brother, Gene and wife Marge Erlandson, of Lewistown, MT.

A private family graveside service will be held June 8th, 2023, followed by a celebration of life at 2pm at Daly Leach Memorial Chapel for all those who would like to share stories and honor Shirley's life.

The family suggests that memorials be made to Bitterroot Humane Association, PO Box 57, 262 Fairgrounds Road, Hamilton, MT 59840.