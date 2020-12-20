MISSOULA — Shirley E. Braxton, 91, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at The Village Health and Rehabilitation Center in Missoula.

Shirley was born in Winnipeg, Canada. At 17 she and her family moved to Seattle, Washington. Shirley married Samuel A. Braxton in 1950 in Bellevue, Washington. The couple moved to Missoula in 1951.

Shirley and Sam opened "Braxton Bike Shop" in 1970. She and Sam were avid outdoor people, climbing, skiing, and of course biking. Shirley rode her Pink Braxton bike across the United States. Shirley was also a champion knitter and had won two national championships in the 1960s. She was also a piano teacher for 25 years.

Samuel passed away in 1988.

Shirley is survived by her son Bart and his wife, two grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, son Dalt, and three nieces.

A celebration of her life will be held in May. Details will follow later.

The Braxton family has selected the Adventure Cycling Association and Missoula Bicycle Club to receive donations in memory of Shirley E. Braxton.