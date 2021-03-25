Shirley G. Jones
Shirley G. Jones was born on August 29, 1927 in Missoula, Montana the fifth of six children to Carl and Lidia (Goessele) Fehr and passed away on March 21, 2021.
Shirley married Hubert Risley in San Diego in 1944 and they had one daughter Jennifer.
In 1948 she married Elmer Jones in Missoula and shortly after, when he was called back into active duty with the Army, she began her life as a military wife, traveling to duty stations in Sasebo, Japan, Fort Lewis Washington, Casablanca, Morrocco and Fort Eustis Virginia, returning to Missoula in 1963 when Elmer retired from the Army. Three children were born to this marriage Patricia, Cayce and Jayne. They were married for 48 years when he passed in 1996.
Once back in Missoula Elmer went to work at the Moose Lodge and Shirley became involved with the Women of the Moose, making many friends and memories over the years. Shirley also worked at the Dunkin Read Book Store and the Orange Street Inn.
Shirley was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church; the family extends their appreciation for their commitment and care for her until her passing. Also, a special thank you to Hospice for their care.
In addition to her husband Elmer Jones, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Bette Miller, Elsie Kinnonen, Ella Chaussee, Raymond Fehr, and Arnold Fehr, daughter Jennifer Blackwell, stepdaughter Gail Hornady and grandson Stephen Taylor.
Shirley is survived by her children Pat Llewellyn, Cayce Jones, Jayne Melchior, Elmer's son Tom Taylor, daughters in law Phyllis and Mary, sons in law Joe, Steve and Mike, grandchildren Rob (Niki), Bill (Deana), Stasia (Shawn), Matt (Staci), Ashlyn, Andrew, Julie (Lonnie) Shawn, Jessa, Ally, Jacob, Sophia, Ben and Scott Llewellyn, Stephanie Llewellyn Brunner (Jason), Devin ( Jess) and Corey (Nicole) Jones, and Jenelle and Mariah Melchior, Doug Taylor, Avis Oberdan (Dave) and Rick Frost (Trina), 30 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. The family also acknowledges her friend Barbara Ehman for her dedicated friendship to the end, one very special friend.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the size of Shirley's family, a private service will be held for the family. There will be an open viewing for the public from 10:00 to 1:00 p.m., on Friday at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Donations can be made to the Missoula Senior Center, 705 South Higgins, Missoula, MT 59801 or Immanuel Lutheran Church, 830 South Avenue West, Missoula, MT 59801.