Shirley G. Jones

Shirley G. Jones was born on August 29, 1927 in Missoula, Montana the fifth of six children to Carl and Lidia (Goessele) Fehr and passed away on March 21, 2021.

Shirley married Hubert Risley in San Diego in 1944 and they had one daughter Jennifer.

In 1948 she married Elmer Jones in Missoula and shortly after, when he was called back into active duty with the Army, she began her life as a military wife, traveling to duty stations in Sasebo, Japan, Fort Lewis Washington, Casablanca, Morrocco and Fort Eustis Virginia, returning to Missoula in 1963 when Elmer retired from the Army. Three children were born to this marriage Patricia, Cayce and Jayne. They were married for 48 years when he passed in 1996.

Once back in Missoula Elmer went to work at the Moose Lodge and Shirley became involved with the Women of the Moose, making many friends and memories over the years. Shirley also worked at the Dunkin Read Book Store and the Orange Street Inn.

Shirley was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church; the family extends their appreciation for their commitment and care for her until her passing. Also, a special thank you to Hospice for their care.