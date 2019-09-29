KALISPELL — Shirley Jane Skarland Taber, age 75, passed away on Aug. 31, 2019, in Kalispell, Shirley was born on April 4, 1944, in Missoula. Burial has taken place.
Please join our family and friends as we celebrate our Mom on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the gym at Central Bible Church, 902 1st Ave. E., Kalispell.
She is survived by her children Laurie Kutz, Marsha DeBuff, Karlene Waltman and Chad Taber, all of Kalispell; five grandchildren; two brothers and numerous other beloved family and friends.
A lunch reception will follow. Memorial gifts may be sent to Columbia Falls Senior Center at 205 Nucleus Ave. #205, Columbia Falls, MT 59912. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home is caring for the family.
