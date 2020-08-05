MISSOULA — Shirley Jean Winchel passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, at home. She was a beloved mom, Nana, GiGi, sister, aunt, and friend that will be greatly missed.
Shirley was born on Feb. 3, 1935 in Dickinson, North Dakota to Nicholas and Pauline Lefor. She attended Catholic school in Lefor, North Dakota, and graduated as the only girl in a class of six. During childhood Shirley spent most of her days at the St. Elizabeth Queen of the Prairie Church in Lefor and had many fond memories of that time. Shirley also enjoyed spending every June as a child fishing in Minnesota and Manitoba, Canada. This is where she developed her passion of fishing. A passion she passed on to her family.
On Jan. 18, 1958, she married Peter D. Winchel, the love of her life. The couple started their life together in Williston, North Dakota then moved to Wichita Falls, Texas. After an encounter with a scorpion they decided to make their home in Western Montana. They settled in Missoula and raised their family on Charlott Street. Shirley and Pete were active in many clubs in Missoula and spent most of their time with their children. They were involved with Missoula Little League, Little Grizzly Football and belonged to the Jaycee organization. Shirley and Pete were excellent dancers and would cut a rug when the opportunity presented itself. Shirley was an excellent piano player and would still play regularly on her eclectic keyboard. Shirley was also an avid card and game player. The camaraderie of playing with friends and family was one of her greatest joys in life.
Shirley was a jack of all trades and had multiple different jobs during her long life. Her last job was the Assistance Activities Coordinator at the Village Senior Residence. She would often regale family with stories of her friends at work and how she earned the nickname “Whirley Shirley”. All those who met her became immediately enamored with her quick wit and loving heart.
When asked to write a letter to her granddaughter, Shirley wrote her five most important things to put first in life. She wrote “First of all if you put God first – all will be fine!”
1.) God
2.) Family and Friends
3.) Kindness and Love
4.) Sense of Humor
5.) Fishing
This is truly how Shirley lived her live. Others were always first, and everyone was loved.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband Pete Winchel, her parents Nicholas and Pauline Lefor, sister Eleanor Schiff, brothers Herbie Lefor and Freddy Lefor.
Shirley is survived by daughters Teri (Tom) Blakely, Cari (Kevin) Fulbright, son Mickey (Dee) Winchel along with seven grandchildren, Taylor (Nikki), Tomi (Garrett), Tyler, Kennedy (Luke), Zanon, Tucker, and Gradey. She was fortunate to share time with her great-grandchildren, Jaycee, Brooklyn, Blakely, and Landon, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Garden City Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in Shirley’s name to The Humane Society of Western Montana.
