Shirley Jean Winchel

Shirley was born on Feb. 3, 1935 in Dickinson, North Dakota to Nicholas and Pauline Lefor. She attended Catholic school in Lefor, North Dakota, and graduated as the only girl in a class of six. During childhood Shirley spent most of her days at the St. Elizabeth Queen of the Prairie Church in Lefor and had many fond memories of that time. Shirley also enjoyed spending every June as a child fishing in Minnesota and Manitoba, Canada. This is where she developed her passion of fishing. A passion she passed on to her family.

On Jan. 18, 1958, she married Peter D. Winchel, the love of her life. The couple started their life together in Williston, North Dakota then moved to Wichita Falls, Texas. After an encounter with a scorpion they decided to make their home in Western Montana. They settled in Missoula and raised their family on Charlott Street. Shirley and Pete were active in many clubs in Missoula and spent most of their time with their children. They were involved with Missoula Little League, Little Grizzly Football and belonged to the Jaycee organization. Shirley and Pete were excellent dancers and would cut a rug when the opportunity presented itself. Shirley was an excellent piano player and would still play regularly on her eclectic keyboard. Shirley was also an avid card and game player. The camaraderie of playing with friends and family was one of her greatest joys in life.