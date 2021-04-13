Shirley M. O'Brien Henderson

Shirley M. O'Brien Henderson AKA Squirrel and Keeka

She was born in Longview, WA on May 14, 1942. She passed away on April 12, 2021 in Missoula, MT. Shirley planned her own funeral because as she put it, by the time her earthly body was buried, her soul or essence would be surrounded by every king of flower imaginable. Shirley wanted to be laid to rest in the Willow Creek Cemetery in Browning, MT next to her son, Bobby, and the love of her life, her husband, Will.

Shirley said her life was like a roller coaster and if she had to do it over again, she can't think of anything she would do different. She had various jobs, but in the long run being a teachers was the most rewarding. She said “Thanks to my many friends and family and all the love and the memories they gave me.”

She is proceeded in death by her husband Will, her son, Bobby, her mother Mabel, her father Louie, her brothers Jim and Richard O'Brien, her sister Nellie Davis, her mother-in-law and father-in-law Pauline and Bud Henderson, along with some precious nephews and nieces.

She is survived by her three other loves of her life, Barbara A.