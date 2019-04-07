MISSOULA — Shirley M. Troll Bundy passed away peacefully on Feb. 16, 2019. She was born Oct. 6, 1927, in Sherwood, North Dakota, to Hulda and Cyracus Troll.
Shirley spent her childhood years in Glasgow. She graduated from Glasgow High School in 1945. Shirley attended the University of Montana where she pursued a degree in education. She was very proud of her affiliation with the Alpha Phi Sorority during that time.
In 1949, Shirley married Donald C. Bundy in Glasgow. They spent the next few years in Miles City where Don was a dentist and Shirley raised the family. They welcomed Rebecca, Shelley and Craig into the family during their time in Miles City.
In 1967, we moved to Missoula, where my parents resided until their passing. Don and Shirley were avid Grizzly fans. They became snow birds to Scottsdale, Arizona after retiring. Shirley is survived by her three children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hulda and Cyracus, sister Rosemarie and husband Donald.
Mother was not fond of cold weather, so services and interment at the Highland cemetery in Glasgow will be held this coming summer. Memorials may be sent to the University of Montana general scholarship fund.