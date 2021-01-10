Shirley Mae Moore

Of all the things she loved about life, which were many — she lived life to the fullest and then some — it was family that she loved the most. Shirley fostered a legacy of love of family by teaching every family member to be the best version of themselves, and she led by example throughout her nearly 93 years. Her love went far beyond just setting a good example to follow. Shirley played wild games of volleyball, Scrabble and Monopoly, or a hilarious round of charades with her family, and did it often, even into her 90s. The truth of her unconditional love was felt with every pat on the back, every shake of her “crooked” finger to make a point, or hug and kiss she often shared with her family. If anyone reading this were to ever wonder how best to love their family, just research the life of Shirley Moore and you will have the perfect roadmap to follow.