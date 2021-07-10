Shirley Mae Moore passed away at home in Reno, NV surrounded by family in the early hours of Tuesday December 15, 2020. Shirley and her husband Dale G. Moore were residents of Missoula, MT for many years before moving to Sun Valley, ID. After her husband Dale's death in 1981 Shirley moved to Reno, NV where she lived until her passing last December. The Moore family would like to invite those who were friends of Shirley Moore and her family to join them in celebrating her life. The Celebration of Life will take place on Thursday, August 5th at the Doubletree Edgewater Hotel located at 100 Madison Street in Missoula, MT at 4:00 PM. The Moore Family is looking forward to celebrating the incredible life of their wonderful mother with all those who loved her so dearly.