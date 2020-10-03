Shirley Maloney

MISSOULA — On Sept. 24, 2020, the angels came an escorted Shirley to be with her Lord where she was greeted by her husband and mother.
Shirley was born on March 31, 1936 to Charles and Frances Adamaitis in Chicago, Illinois. She was originally named Charlene but the nurse at the hospital did not hear the name correctly and this is how Shirley got her legal name. Shirley grew up in Chicago all her childhood years. Her mother divorced her father and remarried to a man by the name of Johnny Damptz with whom Shirley saw as her father.
Shirley attended a Catholic Middle and High School in Chicago. From there, Shirley attended college at St. Francis College in Jolliet, Illinois and earned a degree in Journalism. During this time, she conducted an interview for a friend and this is when she met Owen Maloney, a substitute for the person that Shirley was to interview. They were destined to meet despite any odds. Shirley and Owen married on Oct. 25, 1958. Shirley and Owen moved to several states until settling down in Bel Air, Maryland and raised two children. While in Maryland, Shirley attended Townsend State University where she earned a second degree in Accounting. In 1985, the family officially relocated to Missoula where Shirley lived until her passing. Shirley went on to work for H&R Block for 40+ years before retiring.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband (Owen), mother, stepfather, brother (John) and sisters in laws (Mary Margaret and Kay), niece (Jayne), and nephews (Van and Sean). She is survived by her children Sheila (Sean) Finley and Michael Maloney (AnnMarie Riemann); grandsons Sean Dugdale and Dylan Maloney; step grandchildren Jessica (Ryan) Schumacher, Cody (Staci) Finley, Tucker Finley; step great grandchildren David Finley, Charlotte Finley, and Henry Finley who all called her “Gigi.” Shirley treated her blended family as her own and never accepted the word “step” when it came to any of the grandchildren or great grandchildren.
A graveside service is planned for 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, during their anniversary weekend, at Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula with family and close friends. Arrangements are under the care of Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula.
We would like to thank Partners in Home Care’s Home Health Care and Hospice Programs. Without their assistance, mom would not have been able to remain at home during her last days. We would especially like to thank Andrea, mom’s bath aide, as mom adored her.
In lieu of flowers, please consider make a donation to the Hospice Program at Partners in Home Care in mom’s name.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.