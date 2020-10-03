Shirley Maloney

MISSOULA — On Sept. 24, 2020, the angels came an escorted Shirley to be with her Lord where she was greeted by her husband and mother.

Shirley was born on March 31, 1936 to Charles and Frances Adamaitis in Chicago, Illinois. She was originally named Charlene but the nurse at the hospital did not hear the name correctly and this is how Shirley got her legal name. Shirley grew up in Chicago all her childhood years. Her mother divorced her father and remarried to a man by the name of Johnny Damptz with whom Shirley saw as her father.

Shirley attended a Catholic Middle and High School in Chicago. From there, Shirley attended college at St. Francis College in Jolliet, Illinois and earned a degree in Journalism. During this time, she conducted an interview for a friend and this is when she met Owen Maloney, a substitute for the person that Shirley was to interview. They were destined to meet despite any odds. Shirley and Owen married on Oct. 25, 1958. Shirley and Owen moved to several states until settling down in Bel Air, Maryland and raised two children. While in Maryland, Shirley attended Townsend State University where she earned a second degree in Accounting. In 1985, the family officially relocated to Missoula where Shirley lived until her passing. Shirley went on to work for H&R Block for 40+ years before retiring.