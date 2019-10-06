ODENTON, Maryland — Shirley “Marlene” Riefflin, 84, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019, at the Hospice of the Chesapeake in Pasadena, Maryland. She was born Sept. 22, 1935, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of Arnold and Evelyn “Howlett” Lloyd.
Upon graduation from high school in Vulcan, Alberta, Canada, Marlene enrolled at the University of Montana in 1953 where she met her future husband, Robert L. Riefflin, they were married Aug. 6, 1955.
Marlene and Bob owned and operated several small businesses in Missoula including The Pink Poodle Restaurant, The A&B Men’s clothing store and the Missoula Motel.
Marlene enjoyed her summer days at the Missoula Country Club where she particularly enjoyed her association with the Ladies League and all her golfing friends. Winters were spent bowling and watching her children with their activities.
Upon the death of her husband, Marlene spent her time traveling and visiting her daughter in the military and her son in California. She moved to California in 1994 to help raise her son's two children and then followed both of her children to Maryland in 2000. She chose to work part time for the Fort Meade Flower Shop where she worked for several years meeting and enjoying new friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Marlene will be remembered for her love of the Atlanta Braves who kept her spirits up over her final few months. She will be remembered by her family for always having to keep her hands busy, creating beautiful award-winning needle works, knitting and in her later years reaching high levels on her Gameboys. She was the specialist in all things Canada for her weekly trivia game leading her trivia team to several division championships and World Series appearances.
Marlene is survived by her sister Donna Farries (Keith) of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, daughter, Debra Ann (Michael) Sinek, son, Albert Lloyd Riefflin (Chuan Gu) of Odenton, Maryland, grandson, Brian Robert Riefflin, granddaughter, Laura Maria Riefflin (Mounir Bouhou), great-granddaughter, Anastacia A. Vasilenko, great-grandsons, Aleksandr A. Vasilenko, Andrei A. Vasilenko, Aimron Bouhou Benessa, all of Missoula.
Memorials will be held in Odenton and Missoula.
For more information, visit candlelightfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Shirley Riefflin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.