LONGVIEW, Wash. — Shirley R. Giffin 84, was born to Forest and Flossie Poe in Missoula on March 19, 1935, and passed on to be with our Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Longview, Washington.
Even at a young age, Shirley had a passion for working with young people. After graduating from Missoula County High School, Shirley helped to organize a young adult dance group called The Short Circuits. It was at one of these dances that Shirley met the love of her life, Dwight E. Giffin. They married on Aug. 30, 1957. They continued to enjoy dancing through much of their life and made many lifelong friendships as they square danced their way around the western U.S. and Canada.
Dwight and Shirley raised three children in Missoula before Dwight accepted a Postmaster position in Thompson Falls in 1978. Shortly after, in the summer of 1981, Dwight was promoted to Postmaster of Castle Rock, Washington, which has been home ever since.
Shirley's career included working at Hellgate High School in Missoula and the Thompson Falls High School. She touched many young lives while working at the schools and was affectionately called 'Mom' by many. Dwight and Shirley provided a safe place for many young people from the high school and University of Montana. The Giffin home's large backyard was the neighborhood football field and water fight mecca in the summer and hockey rink in the winter.
Shirley loved to sew and enjoyed many years making quilts for her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed oil painting landscapes of her native Montana and the beautiful Washington beaches.
When Dwight retired as Postmaster on Jan. 2, 1992, they immediately hooked up their fifth wheel home and headed south to visit relatives and enjoy the warmth the southwest provided. For 24 years, Dwight and Shirley continued to travel south in the winters and spend summers at their cabin on Placid Lake. They hosted many friends and relatives from around the globe at their home away from home on the lake. Memories and stories will be retold for years to come.
Shirley is survived by her husband Dwight; son Steven; daughters, Denise Giffin, Deann (Warren) Gehrke and sister Hazel Kuney. Shirley and Dwight were blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren with a seventh on the way.
A Celebration of Life reception will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at First Lutheran Church in Missoula. A Memorial Service was held in Castle Rock, Washington, on Aug. 3.
We ask that memorial contributions be made in Shirley's name to Hospice or the charity of your choice.