MISSOULA — Shirley Rose Wales, 82, of Missoula, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Shirley was born April 26, 1937, to Eugene Earl Wales and Ruperta Ruby (Coughlin) Wales of Helmville. She attended Helmville Elementary, St. Mary's Academy, and St. Francis Xavier grade schools. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Carroll College (1959). Her career spanned 20 years as a Medical Technologist in Billings, Denver, Albuquerque and Dallas. Employed by Geometric Data for four years, she traveled throughout the US, Canada, and to Germany as a Product Applications Specialist. She was employed locally for nine years as the office manager for a construction company.
Shirley enjoyed dancing, metal sculpture, and was a pit crew member for a sports car racing team (Dallas), and facilitator for Explore (Dallas). She was involved in volunteer activities promoting social justice. She was a loving caregiver for family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant brother Hugh, and brother James Edward Wales; sisters Anna Marie (Sidney) Cooper, Ruperta Jean (George) Larson, Elizabeth Joan (Frank) Pope, Francis Bernadette (Pete) Senecal; nephews Tom and Rodney Senecal, infant Charles D. Cook, Michael Larson and grandniece Katie Rennfield.
Survivors include a sister, Margaret Delia "Dede" Cook of Deer Lodge and brother-in-law Glenn Cook; sister-in-law Esther Wales of Saleh, Washington, and numerous nieces and nephews and families.
Mass of the Resurrection will be offered at St. Anthony Parish in Missoula, Saturday, Feb. 9, at 10:30 a.m., with Reverend Michael Drury as celebrant. A reception in the Helmville Community Hall and burial in the Helmville Cemetery will follow in the afternoon.
Memorials can be made to St. Anthony Parish, Loyola Sacred Heart Foundation, or St. Thomas Parish Cemetary Fund, c/o Box 90, Helmville, MT 59843.