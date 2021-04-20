Shirley Ruth Marie (Hill) Hawkins

She was born on August 22, 1934 in Great Falls, Montana to Willis and Eva Hill. After a few years the family moved to the Bitterroot Valley where she graduated from Victor High School before moving to Missoula where she worked briefly with the Montana State University and the US Forest Service before going to work as a Bookkeeper for South Side Nation Bank. After leaving the bank she went to work for the Boy Scouts of America. After leaving the Boy Scouts she still felt the need to be doing something and took up part-time work at the McDonald's on Brooks until 2014 when she suffered a stroke. From then on she made her home at the Village Healthcare, where she always had a smile for patients and staff.