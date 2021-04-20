Shirley Ruth Marie (Hill) Hawkins
Shirley Ruth Marie (Hill) Hawkins, 86, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Village Healthcare Nursing Home on Saturday Morning.
She was born on August 22, 1934 in Great Falls, Montana to Willis and Eva Hill. After a few years the family moved to the Bitterroot Valley where she graduated from Victor High School before moving to Missoula where she worked briefly with the Montana State University and the US Forest Service before going to work as a Bookkeeper for South Side Nation Bank. After leaving the bank she went to work for the Boy Scouts of America. After leaving the Boy Scouts she still felt the need to be doing something and took up part-time work at the McDonald's on Brooks until 2014 when she suffered a stroke. From then on she made her home at the Village Healthcare, where she always had a smile for patients and staff.
She was a lifelong member of the Rebekah Lodge and Ladies Encampment, she appreciated their mission and enjoyed the fellowship of her fellow lodge sisters and brothers. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She loved to read while cuddling with her cat and when she wasn't doing that she would be gardening or spoiling the neighborhood kids and dogs. She was a regular at Wheat Montana enjoyed their Bluegrass music.
She is survived by her daughters, Jolene and Barbara, and sons, Dennis, Dary and Larry as well as her Sister Jackie and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A brief service will be held at Sunset Memorial Cemetery at 1:00 on Friday.