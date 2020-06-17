Sister Mary Agnes Cecile, BVM (Sister Dot Feehan, BVM)

MISSOULA — Dot (Dorothy) Feehan was a unique woman and her amazing life was filled with people who loved her. She was the youngest of four siblings in a Chicago Irish Catholic family. Among Irish families the name “Dorothy” means “God’s gift.”
Seventy-five years ago this past February, she traveled from Chicago to Dubuque, Iowa and entered the community of religious women known as “the BVM’s.” She was given the name Sister Mary Agnes Cecile.
After teaching in Chicago, Sioux City and Fort Dodge, her community sent her to Missoula where she served as the Principal of Saint Anthony’s school. During that period she was still known as Sister Mary Agnes Cecile. While serving as Principal she also taught 65 students in the eighth grade. From there she joined the faculty in the graduate school at Clarke University.
A few years later she was elected by her BVM peers to serve in the government of their community. She served in that position for seven years representing the Sisters of Northern California, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Montana. During that period she reclaimed the name given to her in her baptism (Dorothy Ann) and there after was commonly known as “Sister Dot.” She then moved to Colorado where she served on the faculty of Loretta Heights College in Denver. Subsequently she ministered in parishes in Arvada and Longmont, Colorado for many years.
Upon her retirement she returned to Missoula where she continued her personal ministry in many small faith communities. Several years ago, one of her Missoula friends wrote an essay about Dot trying to describe the unique woman she was. She described Dot as “a tall, gracefully slim woman with deliciously blue aquamarine eyes and hands that appear wide and deep enough to hold all the world’s troubles.”
Her hands were an extension of her heart. Everyone thought of Dot as their “Sister” because her love was always non-judgmental and unconditional for everyone!
In 2012, because of health challenges she decided to return to the BVM center in Dubuque, Iowa. She lived there among the women she had served in a time of significant change and transformation.
Those blue aquamarine eyes closed for the last time on June 14, 2020. This unique and beautiful woman of faith lived with confidence that the Gracious Mystery we name God draws us to become more fully human and alive. She lived with the conviction Christ is risen! Now our Sister -- Dot Feehan, also is risen!
A ZOOM celebration of Dot’s life is scheduled at 4 p.m. MDT on Sunday, June 21, 2020. If you wish to join us simply email jim@fatherhogan.com.
