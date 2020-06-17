Sister Mary Agnes Cecile, BVM (Sister Dot Feehan, BVM)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MISSOULA — Dot (Dorothy) Feehan was a unique woman and her amazing life was filled with people who loved her. She was the youngest of four siblings in a Chicago Irish Catholic family. Among Irish families the name “Dorothy” means “God’s gift.”

Seventy-five years ago this past February, she traveled from Chicago to Dubuque, Iowa and entered the community of religious women known as “the BVM’s.” She was given the name Sister Mary Agnes Cecile.

After teaching in Chicago, Sioux City and Fort Dodge, her community sent her to Missoula where she served as the Principal of Saint Anthony’s school. During that period she was still known as Sister Mary Agnes Cecile. While serving as Principal she also taught 65 students in the eighth grade. From there she joined the faculty in the graduate school at Clarke University.