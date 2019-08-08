MISSOULA — Sonia (Hemminger) Dallapiazza died on July 31, 2019, in Missoula. Sonia was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in 1929 to August and Orlanda Hemminger. Sonia married Ernest Dallapiazza and had five children. One of her greatest joys was the time spent with their 13 grandchildren. Together with Ernie, they held an annual "Camp Waterford" for them. Sonia loved swimming, sewing, playing cards and composing poems for her friends.
She is preceded in death by Ernie and is survived by her children, Linda of Sparta, Wisconsin, Bob of Hazelhurst, Wisconsin, Laura of Pinedale, Wyoming, Cindy of Bigfork and Paul of Missoula; and by her sister Orlanda Kuether of Portland, Oregon. She will be missed dearly by them.