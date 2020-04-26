× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RONAN — Sonja Manley passed away peacefully April 13, 2020 at St. Luke’s s Extended Care Facility in Ronan, at the age of 77.

Sonja was born In St. Lewis, Missouri, on May 4, 1942, to Silas and Agnes Jenkins. She attended public schools in St. Lewis, Helena, and Missoula. She married her high school sweetheart, James Holder, on Dec. 31, 1962. While in Missoula, she opened a day care center, and later had her own cleaning business.

Sonja married Wilbur “Bill” Manley Dec. 24, 1992, and moved to Thompson Falls where they spent many hours remodeling their dream home. Sonja and Bill loved the outdoors, and traveled to many different areas and camp sites in and around Montana. They enjoyed beauty of the Bob Marshall Wilderness area, Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons in Wyoming and many other special places with friends and family. After Bill’s death, she continued to live in Thompson Falls.

In 2014 Sonja moved to Polson to be with her partner, Roger Norgaard. They enjoyed many camping, hiking, and horseback trips throughout some of Montana’s wildest country. Each year found them travelling to some fun, warm location for a winter break.