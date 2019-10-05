POLSON — Stacey William Stalheim died peacefully in his home on Sept. 29, 2019, at the young age of 15.
Stacey was born on June 24, 2004, in Missoula to Nicole Curtiss Miller and Shane Stalheim. His life began with such complication being told he would not make it, but Stacey beat all odds by living to age 15. Stacey changed many lives as he grew to be a teenager.
Stacey was a delicate individual whose blue eyes would change the world one person at a time. His quality of life was special, something words could not describe.
He is preceded in death by his aunt Tia Miller.
Stacey is survived by his parents, Nicole Curtiss Miller, Jeremy Snyder and Sabian Miller; Stacey’s siblings, Shanice Miles, Lexi Rose, Jayden Wall, Remi Stalheim, Boe Miller and Zoey Miller; grandma Debbie Coffman of St. Ignatius, grandpa Tim Curtiss of Davenport, Iowa, uncle Justin Curtiss and wife Laura, cousins Carter, Jackson and Bode Curtiss of Arlee; and his cousins Blue and Isiah Gray; his aunts and uncle Boe Miller, Liz Burley and Skyla Burley; his grandparents Bill and Delores, his great-aunts and uncle of St. Ignatius; Don and Donna Coffman, Renee Coffman of Helena; Dave and Michelle Beck of North Dakota, Dave and Angie Curtiss, Arletta Curtiss, and all of the Curtiss family of Missoula.
His father Shane Stalheim and stepmom Jennifer Fields, Stacey’s siblings, Casey Olsen and Sadie Stalheim of Butte; his grandmother Kristie Stalheim and uncles Sterling, Stephen and Strider of Missoula and Seth Stalheim of California.
Stacey was lucky enough to have an extended family, both past and present. They were with us the majority of the 15 years and include Jeana Dunlap, RN; Linda Johnson, LPN; Ron Mitchell, RN; Sharon Maxon, RN; Sonya Weaving, RN; Kay Fultcher, RN; Luann, RN; Summer Bower, RN; Kelley Bowman, RN; Steve, RN; Diane Vandegucte, RN; Shanna Klinge, RN and Shelley Laravee, Therapist.
There will be a memorial service for Stacey on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at The Lake Funeral Home, 101 6th Ave. E., Polson, MT. There will be a celebration of his life to follow at the family home, 36137 Fulkerson Land, Polson, MT. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Stacey’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Stacey Stalheim Fund at Eagle Bank or the Facebook Fundraiser that the family has set up in Stacey’s name. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
