Stacy A. Courville

Children Michael Courville, Abbey Courville, Stephanie Courville Robinson, her spouse Ty Robinson, grandchildren Ainsley and Harlow Courville Robinson. Siblings Marvin Courville, his children Tyler Courville and Ashley Dennehy, LeighAnn Courville, her spouse Jeremy Crooks and son Milo Crooks, Jamie Courville, his spouse Jen Courville and their children Madison and Chase Courville, Shelby, Ryann and Michael Shourds. Stacy dedicated his life to the conservation of Montana's land and the animals that inhabited it. Stacy began his career with the USDA Forest Service in Dillon Montana and then returned home to the Mission Valley and spent the next 31 years working as a wildlife biologist for CSKT. A memorial service for Stacy is being held on June 12, 2021 at the St Ignatius Catholic Church at 10am followed by lunch at the Long House.