MISSOULA — Stanley Dean Robertson, 95, passed away at home in Missoula on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Dean grew up on the family farm and ranch five miles west of Judith Gap. As a boy he attended rural one-room schools before entering school in Judith Gap, going to and from school on horseback. The family moved to Harlowton while Dean was in high school. During high school he excelled in academics and basketball, and helped the Engineers win 2nd place in the state. He graduated from Harlowton High School in 1942. After working two summers on the Milwaukee Railroad he saved enough to pay for his first year of college at Montana State in Bozeman. He also became a member of the Bobcat basketball team. In the spring of his freshman year, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, after being called to active duty in July 1943, and was sent to the Southeastern training command. He received his officers commission and pilot wings in June of 1945. Lieutenant Robertson was training in B-25 bombers for overseas duty when the war ended in August of 1945.