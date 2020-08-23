× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Stanley H. Stelling, 95, of Missoula passed away July 18, 2020 at his home of COPD and Emphysema complications. He was born on Nov. 30, 1924 in Great Falls to William and Charlotte Stelling of Fort Shaw. As a young boy, he lived with his family on a farm and was educated in Fort Shaw and Simms schools prior to joining the Navy.

In May of 1949, he married Phoebe Skinner of Simms. Shortly after they married, they purchased the family farm in Fort Shaw where they became dairy farmers and raised their family. They sold the dairy farm in 1969 and remained in the Fort Shaw area as cattle ranchers. After Phoebe’s death in 2003, Stanley sold the ranch in Fort Shaw and moved to Missoula in 2006 to be closer to family.

He was a WWII Navy veteran and an active member of the Simms Lion’s Club, Fairfield Eastern Star and Masons. He was a recipient of the Bridger Award as Outstanding Milk Producer/Farmer for Cascade County and was one of the first dairy producers in Montana to install an automatic pipeline milking system. He served on the Simms School Board, Sun River Electric Board, Cascade County Farm Service Agency and was President of the MT Milk Producer’s Association.