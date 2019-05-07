MISSOULA — Stanley Keith Underwood passed away May 2, 2019 after suffering from chronic pain for the past year.
Born in Evansville, Indiana, on May 26, 1944 gave Stan 74 years to live a full, wonderful life as a loyal father, husband, son and friend. He graduated from the University of Montana Forestry School in 1967, which built the foundation for a long career in forestry. After working two years as a seasonal firefighter and smokejumper out of Missoula in 1967 and 1968, he started a permanent career with the USDA Forest Service in 1968. It was there he spent his entire professional career, retiring in 2006 after working in Silviculture and Forest Management on the Nez Perce, Lolo and Bitterroot National Forests and in Salt Lake City in a Washington D.C. satellite office.
Stan also remained active in fire for 45 years, which included seven years after retirement as an independent contractor and 12 years as an operations section chief on a Northwest Type II team.
Retirement afforded Stan the opportunity to enjoy his hobbies of fishing, rafting, boating, bowling, water skiing, reading, enjoying time at his lake cabin in Washington, spending time with his family, and attending his children and grandchildren’s various functions and sporting events. Stan was also an avid skier, taking his passion to the next level by spending several years on Ski Patrol at Lost Trail. Stan will be missed for his mischievous antics, his sense of humor, his tall tales (such as having been in the Olympics), his strong work ethic, and his unwavering role as a caring provider.
Stan is survived by his loving, dedicated wife Cindy Underwood as well as his brother Don Eyre and two children. Stan was also a proud father and is survived by his son Stanley Underwood, who is pridefully following his father’s same career path, sons-in-law Jeff Gum and Troy Carlson, and three daughters, Bre Gum, Carmen Underwood and Deana Carlson, who have given him five delightful grandchildren. Grandchildren Kaeden and Reyanna Gum, Darby Douglas, and Logan and Cole Carlson will remember their Grandpa fondly.
Graveside services will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wildland Firefighter Foundation at wffoundation.org in memory of Stan. Online condolences can be made at GardenCityFH.com.