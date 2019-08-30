MISSOULA — Stanley was born to Joseph and Josephine Sleeping Bear. He grew up in Hays and was a proud member of the Gros Ventre Tribe. He settled in Missoula for most of his adult life.
Stanley married Darla Arndt and spent a wonderful 35 years together. They raised five children, their first grandson Joseph, and had special relationships with their nieces and nephews.
Stanley was charming, quiet and had a great sense of humor. He loved going for drives, especially with his youngest son Koby. He cared so much for his friends and family and always tried to help. He was kind and loving, never afraid to tell his family how much he loved them. No matter how much trouble somebody got into, he was always there for them.
Stanley is preceded in death by his wife Darla, his parents, sister Caroline Lamere, brothers Mickey, Raymond, Daniel, and daughter Sherry.
Survivors include sisters Celia LaPier and Florine Turnbough; daughter Michelle; sons Stanley Jr, Allen, Koby, and Scott; eleven Grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Burial Aug. 31, 2019 at the St. Ignatius Catholic Cemetery.
Celebration of life 1 p.m. at 44 Ranch Park in Missoula.