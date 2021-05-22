Stanley Winton Reifel

In 1971, he moved from Santa Barbara to New York City to start the Fairtree Fine Art Institute & Gallery, the preeminent fine craft space in America. He discovered and launched the careers of countless American craftspeople with enthusiasm and a sense of purpose.

While in New York Stan met, Dana, the love of his life and was lured by her to Montana with a Jack Daniels Ditch and the dream of building a ranch on 60 beautiful acres in the Mission Valley. He married Dana Boussard in 1978 and together they transformed a 1916 split log cabin into a spectacular home, Two Heart Creek Ranch. He called it his greatest pride, not because of its architectural beauty, but because of the life that they lived within the walls. This included the birth of his youngest daughter, Ariana. His incredible skill and unwavering support, coupled with Dana's artistic talent, allowed them to build an important art career as well as a life of creative collaboration.

In Montana, his work transformed from fine furniture to woodworking of the land. He built several homes in the Mission Valley, as well as one on the beach on the Sea of Cortez and an apartment in Manhattan. Each spoke to their sense of place with a sensitivity that was innate to Stan's vision.