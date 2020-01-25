MISSOULA — Stavroula (Voula) Petrou, 93, of Missoula, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in her home surrounded by family, of natural causes.
She was born on Aug. 26, 1926, in Petalidi, Greece to George and Kostadena Demonakos, she was the second oldest of eight kids. She lived there up to the age of 13, then moved to Athens, Greece to be with her aunt. She met her husband, Demetrios (Jim) Petrou at the age of 18. They were married on June 19, 1949. They resided in Athens, Greece where her husband worked as a plumber until 1956, when he immigrated to the United States. He then was able to bring Voula and his two daughters to Missoula in 1959.
There her husband bought the Missoula shoe repair in 1962 and ran it until 1979. The following year Voula and her husband purchased the Greek Pastry Shop, which continues to be operated by the family.
She enjoyed gardening and cooking. She was and active member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who took great loving care of her family, friends and church.
She is survived by her three daughters and their families: Maria Tskarestos, Missoula, Eva Itskos, Coeur D’ Alene, Dena Petrou, Seattle and one son: John Petrou, Missoula along with 10 grandchildren and 17 great- grandchildren. One brother: Nick Demonakos, Seattle.
A Trisagion Prayer service will be conducted at the Garden City Funeral Home on Sunday Jan. 26, 2020 at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 301 South 6th Street West, Missoula. Burial will follow in Missoula Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Peter Tskarestos, Milton Itskos, Demitri Itskos, Demitri Petrou, Alexandros Loukas, Sam Petrou and great-grandson John Kordonouris.
The family would like to thank Dr. Akaash Acharya, the staff at Hospice of Missoula, Father Rob Spaliatsos and the staff at Garden City Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider a donation in Stavroula’s name to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church’s building fund which can be sent to 301 South 6th Street West, Missoula, Montana 59801