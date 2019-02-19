July 28, 1937 — Feb. 13, 2019
The first of three children born to John and Zorka Milanovich, Butte. Siblings, Marie Milanovich Voyich, Livingston, and Dr. Phillip K. Milanovich, Butte, complete the immediate family, but as with any Serbian family, the aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and down the line are numerous and scattered throughout Montana and elsewhere. It would be difficult to recognize and honor them here as they should be. They are all family.
Stella’s life was family, husband, Wally, of 60 years, and son, Lauren, and education. Upon graduating from Butte High School, Butte, Stella enrolled at Montana State College, Bozeman, graduating with a degree in Pre-Med, as well as, a teaching certificate that became her lifelong affiliation with teaching. While taking a break from the classroom, Stella also received a Master’s degree from the University of Montana and subsequently added credits in a host of scientific related subjects.
While teaching at various schools both in Missoula and Kalispell, Stella counted her tenure at Hellgate High School, Missoula, as the most delightful and rewarding contact with the many students that passed through her classroom. Chemistry was her principal love, successfully guiding her students through the rigors of science without a textbook; teaching as a “performing artist.”
After teaching for 27 years, Stella had to take an early retirement for health reasons. However, Stella remained the consummate “teacher” both in and out of the classroom and forever our loving wife and mother.
Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, Butte, this Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 2 p.m.