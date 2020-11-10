CORVALLIS — Stella Van Ostrand, 82, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at the Aaron Care Home in Corvallis.

She was born to the late Samuel Rall and Maggie Rall (Patzer) Nov. 3, 1937, in Hurdsfield, North Dakota. The Rall family moved to Corvallis in 1949. She grew up loving to sing, and yodeling was her special talent. She also loved gospel and country music.

Stella married the late Roy Van Ostrand in 1961, they lived up Highway 12, Lolo Creek, where they raised a family and ran two businesses, Thistle Dew Antiques and Van Ostrand Auction Services.

Stella was a member of Lolo Women’s Club with the Can Can Girls. She also was an active member of the Montana Federation of Republican Women. She enjoyed spending time in her mine, mining for minerals. In the winter, she loved to have all the kids of Lolo Creek Road down to their ice skating rink. She was famous for her pineapple cookies and hot chocolate.

Stella was a loving wife and mother of eight. She always supported her children in 4-H, FFA, baseball, rodeo, and many other things. She deeply cared for each and every one of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Stella was the epitome of grace and love. She would help anyone who was in need. A dedicated servant of her Lord Jesus Christ.