MISSOULA — On April 9, 2020, Stephan Ramon Sherick crossed the river to the other side to enjoy eternal life with our Lord and Savior, at the age of 85 years old. Steve died at home of natural causes. He was born on Jan. 22, 1935 in Butte America, and raised in McQueen Addition where he attended Franklin Grade School and Holy Savior Catholic Church. Steve was a lifelong accordian player, taking lessons as a child from Gina Zanchi and making lifelong friends with many of her students, including Jim Konen and the late Dan Paynich. Music was an important part of his life until the end. He played the french horn while in high school and continued playing the accordion, becoming proficient in singing and performing, both professionally and during informal gatherings large and small.
Steve attended Montana State (College) University receiving his Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and his Masters degree in Secondary Education. He taught at the “brand new” Butte Junior High School where he met the love of his life, the P.E. teacher, Doris Wonder Fitz-Henry, to whom he was married for 51 years.
Steve developed a strong work ethic at a young age, setting pins at a local bowling alley at around age six. As an adult, he worked summers for the U.S. Forest Service, serving as an administrative officer on several of the large Montana fires in the early 1960s. When the U.S. Job Corps was established, he joined the Forest Service under which it was formed and became the Education Officer at the Trapper Creek Center in the upper Bitterroot. He traveled the country reorganizing Job Corps centers nationwide, and was the Center Director at the Anaconda Center in the late 1960s to the early 1970s. Steve retired in 1994 after several years as a Public Affairs Specialist in the Regional Office of the Forest Service.
Steve had many hobbies, always finding projects to take on, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved the great outdoors and enjoyed time in God’s playground, including camping and boating excursions. In retirement, he was able to move full time into ranching, raising Maine-Anjou cattle and Targhee sheep, and serving as President of the Western Montana Woolgrowers Association. Steve was a traveler, finding out of the way places and points of interest; there wasn’t a place that was “too far” of a drive!
Steve was active in the communities in which he lived, including his faith community. He instilled the importance of faith and family in his immediate and very large extended family. BBQs at the cabin, camping trips, weddings, even funeral celebrations – all were lively family gatherings, generally led by his sense of humor, and accompanied by music. A first generation American, Steve was immensely patriotic and passed those values on to his family as well.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Steve & Mitzi Sherick; sister, Regina and brother-in-law, Stuart; brother Mark and sister-in-law, Victoria; and numerous other family members and friends. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Doris; son, Flynn (Suzanne); and daughter, Gina (Adam).
The family would like to thank Partners in Home Care Hospice, including Dr. Carla Davis, Fawn, Andrea, and the additional hospice caregivers who ensured Steve’s comfort throughout this journey. Thanks, also, to the Cremation Burial Society of the Rockies and to Doris’s sister, Kathy, for her support.
Steve will be laid to rest in Butte; given the current COVID-19 related restrictions, a celebration of life for Steve will be held at a later time.
