MISSOULA — On April 9, 2020, Stephan Ramon Sherick crossed the river to the other side to enjoy eternal life with our Lord and Savior, at the age of 85 years old. Steve died at home of natural causes. He was born on Jan. 22, 1935 in Butte America, and raised in McQueen Addition where he attended Franklin Grade School and Holy Savior Catholic Church. Steve was a lifelong accordian player, taking lessons as a child from Gina Zanchi and making lifelong friends with many of her students, including Jim Konen and the late Dan Paynich. Music was an important part of his life until the end. He played the french horn while in high school and continued playing the accordion, becoming proficient in singing and performing, both professionally and during informal gatherings large and small.

Steve attended Montana State (College) University receiving his Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering and his Masters degree in Secondary Education. He taught at the “brand new” Butte Junior High School where he met the love of his life, the P.E. teacher, Doris Wonder Fitz-Henry, to whom he was married for 51 years.