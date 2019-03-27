SEELEY LAKE — Stephen A. Johnson, age 68, of Seeley Lake, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. Viewing will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, March 29 at Faith Chapel, 3260 Highway 83 North, Seeley Lake. A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. at Faith Chapel with a reception to follow in the social hall of the church. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison. Please visit aswfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or to share a memory of Stephen.
