POLSON — On Monday, April 15, 2019, Stephen Aloysius Lozar passed away to avoid paying his 2018 taxes, a jokester to the end. “Buddy as we all know him” was born in St. Ignatius on June 27, 1925, to Mary Azelda Morigeau and Stephen Joseph Lozar. He was a proud member of the Confederated Salish, Kootenai and Pend d’Oreille Tribes and was raised in Arlee and Dixon. He graduated in 1944 from Thompson Falls and was immediately drafted into the Army. He served in the 9th Corps with tours of duty in the Pacific Theatre attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. At the wars end he returned to Montana where he had a blind date with one Margaret “Maggie” Winn and three months later they were married, must have been one great date. They started their family in Dixon with the birth of their children Stephen Winn, Patricia Ann and then in Pendleton, Oregon, with Janice Marie.
Buddy worked 31 years for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Montana, Oregon, Washington, California and Arizona. He made sure that he always came home to help his parents on their family farm. He retired in 1982 from the BIA and returned to the Flathead Reservation where he found retirement lacking and became a Tribal Judge for the remainder of his working career. His favorite pastime was his grandchildren, logging many miles to all their sporting events, concerts or just hanging out with them. He also had set a goal to visit every Major League Baseball Park, which he finally completed in 1999. Buddy was strong in his Catholic faith and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Polson. He touched many, loved everyone, irritated Maggie for fun and had the biggest sense of humor.
He is survived by his loving wife Maggie of 71 years, his son Steve (Keryl), daughters Pixie (Doug) and Jan (Mark); grandchildren Mike (Hilary), Dan (Gina), Casey (Reagen), Kolleen (Alex), Pat (Joanna), Steph (Brandon), Keri (Eli), Kevin, TJ (Brie), Nick and Rylee (Bree); great-grandchildren Hayden, Kate, Chase, Kallen, Annalyse, Elaina, Finley, Leighton, Winn, MaryMac, Asher, Keegan, Fischer, Carter, Cora, Maggie and all his beloved nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Mary and father Steve, sister Gladys Jo and granddaughter Haley Annice.
In lieu of flowers gifts may be sent to the SKC Scholarship Foundation on behalf of Stephen Lozar.
A traditional Wake from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with Rosary following will be held at the Indian Senior Citizens Center on Sunday, April 21. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Polson on Monday, April 22. Messages of condolences may be shared with the family online at thelakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.