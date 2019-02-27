SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — Stephen B. Boddington, 61, of Springdale, Arkansas, formerly of Florence, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
He was born July 2, 1957, in Kansas City, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his father David L. Boddington, his mother Janyce Caligiuri and his step-mother Donna Tanner.
Stephen was an honorably discharged Marine from the U.S. Marine Corps. After his service, he attended an industrial Vo-Tech College in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and was a certified brick mason. Stephen was proud of being a black belt in Songahm Taekwondo and was awarded his belt from Grand Master In Ho Lee (a great honor). He was also an expert in nunchucks and in his day could "wield them like Bruce Lee." He loved to tinker on antique cars and mostly antique motorcycles. He also loved music. He resided in Montana for thirty years. Special thanks to his loyal friends in Montana — Jevin, Carol, Art, and Jason who faithfully called him over the years. Also, thank you to his doctors and staff at Shiloh Clinic, Northwest Hospital and Circle of Life Hospice.
He was a kindred spirit and never met anyone he did not like. He also loved all animals. He will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers please send any memorials to your local animal shelter in his honor. A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
Online condolences: westfieldchapel.com.