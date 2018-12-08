WHITEFISH — Stephen Edward Ployhar, age 85, passed away Nov. 24, 2018, at the Whitefish Center in Whitefish. Stephen was born Nov. 10, 1933, to Joseph and Mary Ployhar the fourth of nine children at the family farm in Coffee Creek. When Stephen was 16 years old, the family purchased a farm in Potomac and moved there where Stephen attended high school in Missoula.
After school, Stephen served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953 to 1955, assigned to running heavy equipment. Upon completion of service in the Army, Stephen and his brother Paul, also a Korean veteran, started a logging business which lasted about 42 years. Stephen had a gift for understanding mechanics and running machinery and since his youth has enjoyed restoring or repairing any type of vehicle. During his working years Stephen lived mainly in Deer Lodge and lived his retirement years in Stanford.
Stephen is survived by his older brothers Albert and Paul and younger sister Josephine, his four children Dennis Ployhar, David Ployhar, Bob Ployhar, Kathy Armstrong and 11 grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Dec. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W. Broadway, Missoula, MT 59808.