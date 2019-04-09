POLSON — Stephen Mills Niblack, age 52, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at his residence. There will be a Celebration of Life service for Stephen on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Polson United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
