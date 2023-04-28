Stephen (Stevedore) Smith departed this earth, bound for his next adventure, on April 24, 2023. He passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his loving children. A celebration of his extraordinary life will be held at the Bonner Park band pavillion on May 7, beginning at 1pm. Interment at the veterans cemetery will take place at a private ceremony. A full obituary and rememberances is available online at https:/www.justcremationmt.com/obituaries?name=stephen-lowell-smith