MISSOULA — Stephen Wade “Waldo” Goodrich, 64, lost his battle with cancer, May 8, 2020, peacefully at home. He was born Oct. 28, 1955 in Butte, Montana to Roy “David” and Wiona Goodrich.

Stephen worked at Western Maintenance, Mayflower Moving Company, and various other jobs. He loved camping, fishing, spending time outdoors in the mountains, especially Darby and Lake Como. He was a very kind and caring soul that was always up to lending a helping hand and never asked for help from anyone. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Roy “David” Goodrich, sister, Karen “Kay” Goodrich, niece, Kimmie Doney and beloved dog-daughter Makita.

Stephen is survived by mother, Wiona Goodrich of Missoula; brother, Alan (Kathy) Goodrich of Great Falls; son Brian (Mindy) Smith of Illinois; daughter Karissa Goodrich of Great Falls; granddaughters Paige Smith and Kaylee Goodrich; Good buddy, Jody McCauley and special friend Pam Redding.

A service will be held at a later date this summer, due to the current situation. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at brothersmortuary.com.

