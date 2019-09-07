MISSOULA — Steven Cole Gill passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. He came into this world full of life on Nov. 6, 1983, at Community Hospital in Missoula. Steven brought JOY to everyone that came into his life with his unique and contagious laugh. As a little boy he was curious, smart and had a love for any type of water source, as he was quite comfortable being wet from head to toe. He was always helping when it came to his family and friends being especially knowledgeable about computers, electronics or even cars. In his departure he leaves behind his Mother, Father, Brothers and Sister, and his loving longtime companion Stacey Gill. Steven's greatest and most proud accomplishment was being a daddy to his beautiful daughter Jasmine Tahlia Gill. Rest in peace our beautiful soul.
