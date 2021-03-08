Steven Edward Triponey

Steven Edward Triponey, 50, of Cut Bank, Montana, (formerly of Punxsutawney) passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Hall, Montana.

He was born on July 26, 1970 in Kittery, Maine, a son of the late Shirley Ann (Odom) Triponey and Gerald Edward Triponey. He is also preceded in death by his stepmother Bernica Triponey. His father Gerald survives and resides in Reynoldsville.

He was a 1988 graduate of Penn View Christian School.

He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Penn State University and his Master of Science, Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Northern Arizona University School of Nursing.

Steven was an Emergency Nurse Practitioner at Northern Rockies Medical Center in Cut Bank, Montana.

In his free time, Steven loved being with his friends, hiking the Montana prairies and mountains, hunting, and especially spending time with his two Brittanyspaniels, Lucy and Katy.